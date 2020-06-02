The daily Downing Street press conferences will no longer take place at weekends - Number 10 has confirmed.

The briefings have been held on all but two days since March 16, but the UK Government has decided to scrap them on Saturdays and Sundays. starting from this week.

How many appearances has the PM made since they started?

Boris Johnson has appeared at 12 press conferences so far. From now on, Number 10 says he will lead at least one briefing a week, alongside scientific and medical experts.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “From this week, the press conferences will be on weekdays only, so no longer on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The PM will take a press conference every week alongside… the scientific and medical experts.

“Others will be led by secretaries of state, alongside scientific and medical experts where relevant.”

Why are the weekend briefings being scrapped?

Asked why the change was being made, the spokesman said: “It is just a fact that the numbers who are viewing at weekends do tend to be significantly lower.”

Number 10 insisted the Government was “absolutely committed to keeping people updated”.

Who has led the most Downing Street press conferences so far?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has led the most Downing Street press conferences so far, totalling 17 as of Tuesday, June 2, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken 11.