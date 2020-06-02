George Floyd – an African-American man – was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street as white American Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the right side of his neck on May 25.

Chauvin’s knee remained there for eight minutes and 46 seconds, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas of “I can’t breathe” – two minutes and 53 seconds of that time occurred after Floyd became unresponsive. He died in custody.

The fallout from this most awful of racially aggravated events has been far reaching, with dramatic clashes between protesters and police forces across many American cities over the past week.

As racial injustice rears its ugly head once again, demonstrations have been seen in countries across the world, despite much of the planet still under some form of lockdown from coronavirus.

Everyone is looking to show their support for the cause, to raise awareness of a topic that’s sadly become all too prescient in recent days.

That’s why today – Tuesday, June 2 – marks #BlackoutTuesday, a day when you will likely notice many of your favourite artists, websites and media outlets going dark across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is #BlackoutTuesday?

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where the idea for #BlackoutTuesday comes from, but many are crediting music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang with getting the ball rolling with their #theshowmustbepaused initiative.

An official website explains that the social media movement is “meant to intentionally disrupt the work week… in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."

The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry built on privilege, and one that has “profited prominently from black art”.

“Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable,” says the website.

Despite the name ‘Blackout Tuesday’ being attribute to it, Thomas and Agyemang say: “This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul."

What is happening?

Major musical artists like the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and Quincy Jones have said they will observe the day

No hard and fast ‘rules’ have been set on how to show support for the initiative, but it seems as if at the very minimum, bands and artists will be modifying their social media profiles, changing cover images and display pictures to the colour black.

They will also not be posting across social media channels; a number of artists have also cancelled listening parties or fan events.

Spotify will add eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to selected playlists and podcasts, reflecting the length of time Derek Chauvin an aggressive knee was applied to the side of George Floyd's neck.

Major record labels like Def Jam, Interscope, Sony Music, Columbia Records, and more are also expected to participate,.

Music-based companies such as Live Nation and TikTok have announced that they will support and stand with the black community.

Independent bands and labels from across the world will also be lending their support to this most worthy of causes.

Who else is taking part?

While #TheShowMustBePaused and #BlackoutTuesday originated in the music industry, word of the movement has inevitably spread.

Now representatives across many different industries from entertainment and beyond are lending their support to the cause.

Celebrities from the world of film and TV have also vowed to take part, and in America, a number of television networks will go dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of Floyd.

MTV “will not hold any meetings nor conduct any business… in solidarity with our African American colleagues and loved ones across the country,” according to Chris McCarthy, president of the ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group

How can I get involved?

There are a number of ways you can get involved and show your support for #BlackoutTuesday and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Blacking out your social media profiles is a first step, but theshowmustbepaused.com lists further suggestions as to how you can make a difference, and enact positive change:

If you have been impacted by the recent events, take a break - there is a lot going on and sometimes we all just need a minute. Take that minute...