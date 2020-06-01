Pictures show long queues at Lakeside Ikea this morning.
The chain store re-opened today and people were wasting no time at all.
Distant - customers appear to be adhering to social distancing measures
The pictures show hundreds of people adhering to two-metre social distancing guidelines outside the superstore.
In line - shoppers waiting outside the store today
When did Ikea close?
The Swedish flat-pack chain shut the doors at all its 22 stores in the UK and Ireland back on Friday, March 20.
Popular - the queues were forming from early this morning
Did they stop online orders?
No - shoppers have still been able to buy products online at Ikea.co.uk and have them delivered to their homes.
The chain has also offered customers the opportunity to request contact-free deliveries.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment