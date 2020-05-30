THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex is sitting just below 4,000.

According to the latest Department of Health data, released at 5.30pm on Friday, there have been 3,237 confirmed cases in the Essex County Council authority area.

There have been 402 cases in Southend and 336 in Thurrock, meaning Essex has now had a confirmed total of 3,975 cases.

Across the UK 271,222 patients have been confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 2,095.

Yesterday NHS England revealed there had been two more deaths at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital, the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust.

Another patient also died at Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt and three more at Southend University Hospital Trust.

Across England a further 149 deaths were registered, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 26,383.

The total number of deaths related to the virus is 38,161 according to Department of Health figures.