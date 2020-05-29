TWO Dovercourt residents have been arrested in suspicion of being in possession of about a kilo of cocaine.

Essex Police have arrested three people after warrants were executed in Dovercourt this morning. (Friday, May 29)

Officers went to an address in Main Road, Dovercourt where they found what is suspected to be about a kilo of cocaine.

A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Harwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B or C drugs.

A 24-year-old man, from Harwich was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

All three people remain in custody while enquiries continue.