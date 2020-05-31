As Britain starts to ease its way out of coronavirus lockdown and go back to work, the coming weeks will see a lot of cars back on the road for the first time in months.

At least you won't need to worry about an expired MOT, as the government is giving anyone whose certificate expired after March 31 an extra 6 months to get their cars re-tested.

But you still need to make sure your vehicle is in roadworthy condition - and if you haven't been driving during lockdown, there are quite a few things that might have gone wrong with it.

Here are 5 of the most common - and most potentially costly.

Stale petrol

Fuel goes off surprisingly quickly.

When did you last put fuel in your tank? If the answer is back in March (or even earlier) then the bad news is it could already be on the turn.

Despite what you may have seen in The Walking Dead or Mad Max, where characters spend much of their time siphoning fuel out of abandoned vehicles years after the collapse of civilisation, in the real world fuel has a surprisingly short shelf life.

The rule of thumb is that in 'normal summer conditions' petrol left in a vehicle will start to go bad after about 3 weeks.

Bearing in mind that it's been the warmest spring on record, there's every chance that what's in your tank is by now on the turn.

It's better news for drivers of diesel vehicles: a tank of diesel is good for 3 to 6 months.

When fuel goes stale it will lead to a drop in performance, and potentially cause engine problems.

Fortunately, provided your tank isn't completely full, a solution is at hand.

According to the RAC: "If there's only a little bit of old petrol left in your tank, you'll be able to 'rejuvenate' it by filling up your car with fresh petrol, which'll mean you can use it with limited issues.

"However, if you've got a full tank of old petrol or diesel you won't be able to rejuvenate it and you'll need to drain your tank to ensure you don't cause damage to your engine."

Flat battery

Get those jump leads ready - lockdown won't have done your battery any favours

If your battery was already running low before lockdown, it could have lost even more charge while it's been standing unused - because some of your car's electrical systems, like the clock, will keep on using a small amount of battery power even when the car's sitting unused. This can lead to problems starting your car when it comes time to get back to work. Better keep those jump leads handy.

Rusty brake discs

A rusty brake disc can be a real problem.

When your car is being used regularly, your brake discs can take care of themselves - but when left standing for too long, they can rust.

This happens when rain falls on your brake discs and is left to dry out.

Normally any surface rust comes off through using your brakes the next time you drive, but when the car's off the road this doesn't happen and repeated soaking and drying can cause the rust to build up and badly damage the brake discs.

Fortunately most of the country has enjoyed mostly dry weather during this lockdown so - but if you think your brakes aren't working as they should, you need to get them checked out urgently.

Flat tyres

"I'm sure it wasn't like this when I parked it."

If you've got a slow puncture, it can take quite a while before your tyre deflates enough to be noticeable. If you had one before you stopped driving, by now it could well be completely flat. Before setting out on your journey, check your tyre pressures to make sure they're all still safe.

Low oil

Over a long period of a car not moving, oil can start draining down through the system into the sump. Give your dipstick a check - it might need a top-up.