The National Trust is reopening a dozens of selected gardens and parklands across England and Northern Ireland from the start of June.

A total of 38 sites are set to reopen for both members and non-members, who have pre-booked specific time slots.

The charity’s announcement follows the government’s decision to ease lockdown measures further in England, and Northern Ireland’s decision to reopen outdoor spaces.

How can I pre-book a ticket?

Tickets can currently be pre-booked through the National Trust website, in order for members of the public to visit their chosen site between Wednesday, June 3 and Sunday, June 7.

New tickets are set to be released every Friday, and give customers an option of staggered entry times to choose from.

The staggered entry time slots are half an hour long, and customers must arrive within their allocated 30 minute slot.

Once a visitor has entered the site, they can remain until the closing time.

This staggered entry system dramatically reduces the amount of people on the premises at one time, with roughly only a third of their usual visitor numbers allowed access.

A large number of the first wave of tickets have now sold out online, so if you are keen to visit The National Trust soon, you will have to keep your eyes peeled and act fast when tickets are up for grabs next week.

How much do tickets cost?

Pre-booked tickets are free to members of the National Trust.

The cost of entry for adults over the age of 18, who are not members, is £10, and £5 for non-member children above the age of five.

Visitors will not have to pay to use the car parks for the newly reopened sites.

What is open at the sites?

Currently, only the outdoor spaces, such as the parklands and gardens, are open, to adhere to social distancing rules.

Toilets are also open to customers, however properties, galleries, shops, cafes, holiday cottages, and campsites will all remain closed.

Currently there are no changes to all the properties and car parks in Wales, which remain closed, in line with Welsh lockdown rules.

Director General of the National Trust, Hilary McGrady, said the charity aimed to reopen gardens and parks "wherever possible”, before adding "things will be very different, particularly at first".

A statement on the Trust’s website reads: “We’ll keep these places open as long as it’s safe for our visitors, staff, volunteers, and local communities. So please always check the property web page before you travel.”

Here's a full list of the National Trust sites reopening:

South West

Corfe Castle, Dorset

Kingston Lacy, Dorset (SOLD OUT)

Killerton, Devon

Lacock, Wiltshire

Midlands

Attingham Park, Shropshire

Belton House, Lincolnshire

Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire

Calke Abbey, Derbyshire (SOLD OUT)

Hardwick, Derbyshire

London and the South East

Cliveden, Buckinghamshire (SOLD OUT)

Hinton Ampner, Hampshire

Mottisfont, Hampshire (SOLD OUT)

Polesden Lacey, Surrey (SOLD OUT)

Stowe, Buckinghamshire (SOLD OUT)

Scotney Castle, Kent

Sissinghurst Castle Garden, Kent

Standen House and Garden, West Sussex

Sheffield Park and Garden, East Sussex

The Vyne, Hampshire

Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire

North of England

Beningbrough Hall, North Yorkshire (SOLD OUT)

Gibside, Tyne & Wear (SOLD OUT)

Dunham Massey, Greater Manchester

Lyme, Cheshire

Quarry Bank, Cheshire

Wallington, Northumberland

East of England

Anglesey Abbey, Gardens and Lode Mill, Cambridgeshire (SOLD OUT)

Ickworth, Suffolk

Sutton Hoo, Suffolk

Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire

Northern Ireland