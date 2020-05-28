Fashion giant Primark has spoken out on whether its stores across the UK will reopen in June.

The company said its shops will be closed “until further” notice in a newly-published notice on its website.

What did it say?

“We are following advice from the World Health Organisation as well as local and national government and health authorities,” the notice read.

“With the health and safety of our staff and customers in front of mind, our stores are closed until further notice.”

The news comes as the Government revealed plans yesterday to allow “non-essential” shops to reopen from June 15.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms are set to be allowed to open from Monday.

The chain has addressed a previous set of rumours

Primark previously addressed rumours at the start of May surrounding the budget fashion chain reopening a number of high street stores.

During the closure, store managers have been working behind the scenes to prepare the shops for reopening, and carry out vital health and safety checks in order to keep staff and shoppers safe.

A few weeks ago, Primark said they would only open stores in the UK 'once they are convinced that it is safe and right to do so'.

Primark pays additional money to suppliers

Primark revealed last month it had agreed to pay an additional £370 million to suppliers to cover stock currently in production or yet to be delivered after facing criticism over order cancellations during the coronavirus crisis.

The fashion chain said the deal will cover products which were in production or due for shipment by April 17, having previously committed to pay for orders which were in transit or booked for delivery by March 18.

Back then, the owner of budget fashion firm Primark, George Weston - chief executive of parent company AB Foods, said: “Much as I would love to be allowed to reopen Primark stores across the UK, continental Europe and the USA soon, because lockdown has so harmed our business and our supply chains, I know that we must not do so until we have suppressed this disease.

“When we are allowed to reopen we must make our Primark stores safe for our staff and our customers, even if that means ensuring there are fewer people shopping at any one time and so accepting lower sales at least until the remaining risk is minimal.

“In time, we can rebuild the profits. We can’t replace the people we lose.”