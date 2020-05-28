CHILDREN and staff are set to have their temperatures checked on arrival if schools re-open to more pupils next week.

West Leigh Junior School will start with Year 6 children who will be spread around the school.

Class sizes will be limited to a maximum of ten and arrivals and departures of children will be staggered.

Staff and children will have their temperatures taken on arrival and desks, toilets and other hotspots will be cleaned twice a day.

Children will take their own pencils, water bottles and packed lunches which will be eaten in classrooms with staggered breaks for children.

Executive headteacher, Cheryl Woolf, said: “I think our plans are similar to everyone else’s.

“We are bringing back Year 6 in total under Government guidance.

“Children will be supported through school in 14 classrooms with pods of eight to ten children. There will also be two to three spaces for critical workers children.”

Mrs Woolf added: “It’s taken a lot of planning. Everything is set up now. Children in the pods won’t be able to mix with other children. It’s all been a bit of nightmare but we are very anxious to get the children back to school. Without children it’s just a building and with them it is a very special place.

“We are looking to get other children back but we don’t know how or when.

“We need to get them back into learning behaviours before the holiday.”

Darlinghurst Primary School in Leigh is likely to move its Year 6 pupils to Belfairs Academy - a secondary school in the same Trust.

Fairhouse Primary School in Basildon is awaiting further information from the Government over the possible phased opening for in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.