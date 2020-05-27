The line-up for series two of Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox has been revealed.

Several of Britain's best loved personalities will hit the sofa, and turn their hand to being some of the country's most opinionated viewers in the brand new series.

The show kicks off on Friday, June 5 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Here's who will star in this year's series.

Among those taking part this series are:

Actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddi

Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

TV personality Joe Swash and panelist on ITV's Loose Women Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. Picture: @staceysolomon/Instagram

Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook

Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook. Picture: @zoetheball/Instagram

Former British Professional boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella

Nicola Adams, right, with her partner Ella. Picture: @nicolaadamsobe/Instagram

Football legend Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra

ITV2 Love Island host Laura Whitmore and comedian Iain Stirling

​ DUO: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Picture: @TheWhitmore/Instagram

Series two of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, June 5, 2020.