A CRASH involving two vehicles has blocked the A130 this morning.

The northbound carriageway of the road is blocked just after the junction with Rettendon.

The two vehicle crash has resulted in queues of traffic building back towards the previous junction.

The road is now completely closed, with traffic being diverted via Main Road (the old A130) with queues northbound on the A130 towards Rettondon and northbound on Main Road towards at Howe Green.

It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.