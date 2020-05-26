HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock has signalled that the Government will look at rescinding any fines given out to people who travelled during the lockdown for childcare reasons.

At the daily Downing Street press conference the first question from the public was about travelling for childcare, in a reference to the Dominic Cummings row.

A member of the public asked: “Will the Government review all penalty fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown?”

Mr Hancock responded: “It’s a very good question and we do understand the impact and the need for making sure that children get adequate childcare, that is one of the significant concerns that we have had all the way through this.”

He also defended Mr Cummings, saying that, unlike himself, the aide did not have childcare available in London and it was reasonable to have driven to Durham to seek that