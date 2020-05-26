AN ALERT has been issued over a scam offering people free pizza.

Essex Trading Standards has issued the warning over a message being sent on Facebook, WhatsApp and text message.

A trading standards spokesman said: “It’s a scam.

It claims Domino’s is giving away two free large pizzas per family to everyone this week to support the nation during Corona Pandemic.

“When you click the link in the message it takes you to a fake website that asks for personal details.

“Do not click the link, do not fill in the form on the site and do not share the message.”