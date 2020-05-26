The number of deaths involving coronavirus in the UK reached its lowest weekly level for six weeks in May, new figures show.

There were 4,210 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending May 15, according to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the lowest weekly total since the week ending April 3, when 3,801 Covid-19-related deaths were registered.

The percentage of deaths involving Covid-19 and the total number of excess deaths compared with the five-year average continued to decrease.

But the total number of deaths from all causes rose by 1,916 to 14,573 - with an increase being registered after a dip during the early May bank holiday.

The ONS said trends over these two weeks "should therefore be interpreted with caution".

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the figures are a "stark reminder that lockdown measures have made such a difference".

He said: "Tens of thousands of lives have been saved and that is why it is still so important to follow guidance in the coming weeks, even though that guidance will change and become nuanced.

"A second spike of infections would be a disaster and must be avoided."

For the first time, deaths in care homes accounted for more than half of the total number of deaths with Covid-19.

On May 9 there were 214 deaths in care homes - 51 per cent of the total, while 191 (46 per cent) took place in hospitals.

There were 4,461 deaths from all causes in care homes in England and Wales in the week ending May 15 - 2,468 more than the five-year average, the Alzheimer's Society said.

Overall up to May 15, a third of deaths involving coronavirus took place outside hospital - the majority in care homes.

The figures take the total number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK to more than 47,000.

They show that 42,173 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 15 (and had been registered up to May 23).

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 3,546 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 17.

And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 664 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 20.

Together, these figures mean that so far 46,383 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.