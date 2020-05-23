Since the weather won't be quite as hot as we would've liked this Bank Holiday weekend, the idea of having a barbecque is now well and truly out the window.

We've done the hard work for you and have found a few yummy alternatives which might tickle your taste buds, quench your thirst and line your stomach instead.

Here are the top-rated takeaways, according to Just Eat, which are delivering across Basildon, Southend and Colchester this weekend.

Basildon

Sprinkles Gelato Basildon

Cuisine: Desserts

Where?: Unit 8 Festival Leisure Park, Basildon

5 ½ stars out of six

Jodhpur Indian Kitchen

Cuisine: Indian

Where?: 34 E Walk, Basildon

5 ½ stars out of six

Amour Cakes & Shakes

Cuisine: Desserts

Where?: 1st Floor Of Burnt Mills Cafe, Ridley Rd, Basildon

5 ½ stars out of six

Deniz Turkish Restaurant

Cuisine: Turkish

Where?:59 Southernhay, Basildon

5 stars out of six

Queens Kebab & Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza/Kebab

Where?: 7 Northlands Pavement, Pitsea

5 stars out of six

Southend

Istanbul Turkish BBQ Restaurant & Takeaway

Cuisine: Turkish

Where?: 34 York Road, Southend

5 ½ stars out of six

Amina Tandoori Restaurant

Cuisine: Indian

Where?: 27 Clifftown Road, Southend

5 stars out of six

The Fat Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza

Where?: 9, Carlton Court, Southend

4 ½ stars out of six

King Chicken

Cuisine: Chicken

Where?: 373 London Road, Southend

5 stars out of six

Colchester

Taste of India

Cuisine: Indian

Where?: 20 Hunwicke Road, Colchester

5 stars out of six

Rice 'N' Spice

Cuisine: Indian

Where?: 59 East Street, Colchester

5 ½ stars out of six

Big Mans Grill

Cuisine: Kebab

Where?: 120 High Street, Colchester

4 stars out of six

Fish'n'Chick'n - St Johns

Cuisine: Fish and chips

Where?: 54 St Christopher Road, Colchester

5 ½ stars out of six