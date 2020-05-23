Since the weather won't be quite as hot as we would've liked this Bank Holiday weekend, the idea of having a barbecque is now well and truly out the window.
We've done the hard work for you and have found a few yummy alternatives which might tickle your taste buds, quench your thirst and line your stomach instead.
Here are the top-rated takeaways, according to Just Eat, which are delivering across Basildon, Southend and Colchester this weekend.
Basildon
Sprinkles Gelato Basildon
Cuisine: Desserts
Where?: Unit 8 Festival Leisure Park, Basildon
5 ½ stars out of six
Jodhpur Indian Kitchen
Cuisine: Indian
Where?: 34 E Walk, Basildon
5 ½ stars out of six
Amour Cakes & Shakes
Cuisine: Desserts
Where?: 1st Floor Of Burnt Mills Cafe, Ridley Rd, Basildon
5 ½ stars out of six
Deniz Turkish Restaurant
Cuisine: Turkish
Where?:59 Southernhay, Basildon
5 stars out of six
Queens Kebab & Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza/Kebab
Where?: 7 Northlands Pavement, Pitsea
5 stars out of six
Southend
Istanbul Turkish BBQ Restaurant & Takeaway
Cuisine: Turkish
Where?: 34 York Road, Southend
5 ½ stars out of six
Amina Tandoori Restaurant
Cuisine: Indian
Where?: 27 Clifftown Road, Southend
5 stars out of six
The Fat Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza
Where?: 9, Carlton Court, Southend
4 ½ stars out of six
King Chicken
Cuisine: Chicken
Where?: 373 London Road, Southend
5 stars out of six
Colchester
Taste of India
Cuisine: Indian
Where?: 20 Hunwicke Road, Colchester
5 stars out of six
Rice 'N' Spice
Cuisine: Indian
Where?: 59 East Street, Colchester
5 ½ stars out of six
Big Mans Grill
Cuisine: Kebab
Where?: 120 High Street, Colchester
4 stars out of six
Fish'n'Chick'n - St Johns
Cuisine: Fish and chips
Where?: 54 St Christopher Road, Colchester
5 ½ stars out of six
