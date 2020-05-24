Cadbury have revealed their stance on a long-running argument as to where people should store chocolate at home.

The company - famous for its Daily Milk bars - spoke out after the debate, which has been highlighted in previous years, resurfaced on social media.

While some people prefer to store chocolate in the fridge to keep them chilled, others opt for a cupboard to keep them cool.

What did Cadbury say?

Cadbury's Australia arm took to Twitter to settle the debate after they were asked by a user called Bruno if they should be stored in the cupboard or the fridge.

They tweeted: "Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn't compromised."

DEBATE: Cadbury Australia settled the long-running debate. Picture: Twitter

'Not all bad news for chocolate fans'

While chocaholics come to terms with that result - back in the UK - Cadbury's white chocolate Dream bars have made a return to the shelves after nearly two decades.

Cadbury's Dream bars are back on sale in the UK. Picture: GB Gifts

Where are the chocolate bars sold?

Fortunately for those with a sweet tooth, B&M Bargains are selling the bars, which have been imported from Austrialia for £2.99.

But the bars are going fast - so those desperate to buy once best be quick.

When were they originally on sale in the UK?

Dream bars launched back in 2002, but according to reports, didn't prove to be popular enough in the UK, and were later pulled from the shelves.

Who noticed that the bars were back in stock?

Eagle-eyed food reviewer - Kevs Snack Reviews - took to his Instagram account earlier this month to share with his 80,000 followers about the discovery - along with a number of other Cadbury bars.

In a post on May 3, Kev posted: "New Aussie Cadbury bars in @bm_stores £2.99! 🤩

"Can’t wait to try the Moro and Mint Crisp - never had these before!"

What other imported Cadbury bars are B&M stores selling?

According to Kevs Snack Reviews, the retailer is also selling 175g bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk Moro (milk chocolate wih chocolate malt flavoured cream and caramel), Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispy Mint Creme (milk chocolate with mint flavoured creme and crispy mint pieces), plus Old Gold Dark Chocolate: Roast Almond - all of which are imported from Australia.