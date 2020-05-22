Jet2 has confirmed that flights from the UK to destinations across Europe and beyond will resume from the start of July.

This is what we know so far.

What have Jet2 said?

The Leeds-based airline was due to recommence flights on Wednesday, June 17, but has delayed this by two weeks.

A spokesman from the airline said: "In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1.

"The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority, and we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely."

What is the advice for those who have a booking before July 1?

The spokesman added: "If you have a booking that is due to depart on or before July 1 you do not need to contact us. We are continuing to proactively contact customers to discuss all options, one of which is rebooking your holiday to a later date.

"We know just how important holidays are to you, and how much they give everyone something to look forward to, particularly after a difficult time such as this.

"If you have a booking that is due to depart on or after July 1, the booking is subject to our normal terms and conditions.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to look after customers and independent travel agents with affected bookings, and we can assure those affected by today's announcement will receive this same level of service.

"We have said throughout that the sun will shine again and when it does, we will be there to take you on your well-deserved holidays."

What safety measures will be in place when they resume?

"As well as this, you can be assured that we will be implementing measures, in consultation with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everybody on board.

"We will announce further details on this in due course."

Which airports do Jet2 fly from in the UK?

The airline flies from: