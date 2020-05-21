The makers of Magnum have urgently recalled a numner of ice cream tubs due to an allergy risk.

Here's what you need to know.

Which products have been recalled and why?

Unilever UK Ltd has recalled two batches of Magnum White Chocolate ice cream tubs because they contain milk, which is not written in English on the label.

It means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Which batches are affected?

The batches recalled are the Magnum White Chocolate ice cream tub and have the following details:

Pack size: 440 ml

440 ml Batch code: L9255AT138 and L9255BT138

L9255AT138 and L9255BT138 Best before/end date: September 2021

September 2021 Allergens: Milk

What have the company who makes the ice cream said?

A statement by Unilever UK Ltd, who have recalled the product, said: "Magnum is taking the precautionary measure of recalling a limited number of Magnum White ice cream (440ml) due to the potential undeclared presence of milk, as the product has been incorrectly labelled with the Italian back of pack label.

"The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling these batches as they could pose a safety risk to those with an allergy to milk.

"We can confirm that no other Magnum products are affected."

What to do if you have bought a recalled product

Those who have purchased a Magnum White ice cream (440ml) have been urged not to eat it.

Customers who contact the careline team on the free-to-call number, 0800 146252 or email ukicare@unilever.com.