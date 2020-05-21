A FAMILY have paid tribute to a "beloved" landlord who was stabbed to death at his pub.

Scott Gilhooly, 44, died at the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, on Sunday morning.

His family have paid tribute and say he had "a heart of gold".

In a statement, they said: “Scott was many things to so many people, he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother in law.

“Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal. He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.

“He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising.

"Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives."

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Gilhooly died as a result of stab wounds to his chest and neck.

Lawrence Bourke, 23, has been charged with murder following Mr Gilhooly's death.

Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, July 15 to enter a plea.

A provisional date for trial has been set for Monday, November 2.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Gilhooly's death and anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.