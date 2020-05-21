Police are appealing for help finding in finding a Chelmsford man who has been reported missing.

Christopher Schramm, 35, was reported missing shortly before 8.55pm yesterday in the Broomfield area.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for help in finding him.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Have you seen Christopher Schramm who’s gone missing in Chelmsford?

"Christopher, who’s 35, was reported missing shortly before 8.55pm yesterday in the Broomfield area of the city.

"He’s described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark hair, blue eyes, stubble, and wearing grey/blue shorts and a black cycling top.

"We’re concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 1338 of May 20."