A PARAMEDIC based in Basildon has died from the coronavirus.

Neil Ruch, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust at Basildon Ambulance Station died on Monday after contracting Covid-19.

The BBC reports that Mr Ruch was a paramedic with EEAS since 2013, and originally came from Vevey in Switzerland and lived on Canvey.

It is reported Mr Ruch had previously worked at London Ambulance Service from 2006 to 2013.

He had been on a ventilator in intensive care in Basildon Hospital since April.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Essex Medical Training, who deliver healthcare courses across the country, said: "The last few months have taken a significant toll on everybody.

"Our training team have been busy responding to patients on 999 calls, as well as supporting staff redeployment training.

"Every day heroes, who are stepping out of the comfort zone, donning PPE & making a huge difference on the front line.

"One such hero has unfortunately made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Whilst dedicating his career to providing life saving treatment, Neil Ruch contracted Covid-19 and after a long battle, has sadly died.

"Neil was a fantastic paramedic, a kind, gentle soul, treasured by all that new him.

"We will be renaming our classroom area ‘The Neil Ruch Suite’, as a memorial to the lasting impact he has had on so many lives.

"Stand down Neil, rest in peace."