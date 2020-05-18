Home Bargains have added more rules for shoppers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The budget retailer has urged customers to only touch products they are going to buy, with signs in place at a number of stores asking people to 'take a common sense approach' and 'remain mindful' of the rule.

The latest move comes days after the chain unveiled a strict set of rules to keep customers and staff safe.

What have Home Bargains said?

A spokesman from the chain previously said: "We are working tirelessly to ensure that we’re keeping our stores fully stocked and to continue to provide customers with the great products and service you’ve come to expect.

"We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone shopping and working in our stores."

Loading ‼️ Announcement to all our staff and customers ‼️ View on Instagram

Here's a round-up of the other rules for customers: