Officers are carrying out extra patrols in Braintree as the investigation into a suspected murder continues.

In an update issued by Essex Police today (Monday, May 18), the force says a man arrested in connection with the incident remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman has confirmed the man arrested is in his 20s.

Officers were called to the Swiss Bell pub, in Mountbatten Road, around 8.45am yesterday morning after a man had been found dead nearby.

Police are treating the death as murder.

Detective Inspector Andy Clarkson has said: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic incident.

“We understand people will be concerned and officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area.

“If you have any information about yesterday’s incident, please speak to officers or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Please contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incidents 268 of Sunday 17 May or contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.