A FURTHER 17 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex.

Public Health England's latest figures show there have been another 12 positive tests carried out in the Essex County Council region, while two more cases have been confirmed in Southend, and three in Thurrock.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the county stands at 3,673.

The figures show 349 people in Colchester have now tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 298 cases have been confirmed in Tendring.

There have also been 216 positive tests in Braintree and 91 in Maldon.

In Southend, there is now 348 cases and in Thurrock 307.

Across the whole of the UK, a total of 236,711 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 33,998 people have died after contracting the virus.

Figures show 384 people have died today from Covid-19.