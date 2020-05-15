THE A130 is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

Officers are holding traffic on the road in both directions between the junction with the A12 at Howe Green and Rettendon.

An incident has occurred about midway down the road between the junctions.

There are southbound queues back to the A12 and northbound queues back past Rettendon.

It is not known if anyone has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.

Update 9:45am: The road has now reopened and traffis is running normally.