EIGHT men have been arrested after police raids in Leicestershire for planning to commit arson and burglary in Essex.

Leicestershire Police raided a site in Blaby Road, Enderby yesterday morning.

Firearms officers were in attendance, in the interest of public and officer safety. The police drone was also deployed to assist with the enforcement, along with the police helicopter.

A number of areas in the site were searched.

Eight men were arrested, all for conspiracy to commit violent disorder on April 10 in Aston Flamville, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit arson on April 14, relating to offences committed in Essex.

The men, who are all from Leicester, are two 23-year-olds, a 25-year-old, a 26-year-old, a 30-year-old, a 36-year-old, a 51-year-old and a 53-year-old.

Superintendent Adam Slonecki, said: "The enforcement action was a success, with a number of arrests.

"The suspects remain in custody where they are being questioned by officers, in connection with a number of serious offences committed in a number of police force areas.

"There were a significant number of officers at the location, and I know the helicopter will have caused some noise disturbance very early on.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents for their continued cooperation and to our colleagues at Blaby District Council for their support through our Community Safety Partnership."