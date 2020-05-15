Travel company TUI has said holidays abroad could start again soon - with the firm hoping to restart operations during peak summer season.

Here's what you need to know.

Which destinations will TUI fly to?

The holiday operator wants to resume package deals to destinations that are considered “safe”, and have passed a series of health checks developed by TUI.

Majorca is the destination that is likely to be first, as hotels in the region have been tested and could be opened immediately to host tourists, Friedrich Joussen, TUI Group CEO said.

Several other European holiday spots could also be among the list of destinations, including Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria, all of which Joussen described as “well prepared for summer tourism”.

Austria and Denmark were named as possible destinations as well, being among a number of EU countries that are starting to reopen their borders.

However, the roll out of flights to Europe will have to be done gradually, and in line with both government guidance on travel and the lifting of EU borders.

Holidays to Europe are also likely to be hindered by the 14 day quarantine period being enforced by many countries, with tourists faced with spending two weeks in quarantine in Spain before being able to start their holiday.

In contrast, visits to France and Ireland will be unhindered by such rules.

How will TUI make its hotels safe?

The package holiday specialist has outlined a ten-point plan, detailing how hotels will operate after lockdown is lifted.

Plans include restrictions on its popular self-service buffets, which are due to be reduced to a minimum.

Instead, food and beverages will be served to guests by staff wearing protective masks, where possible.

The measures will be implemented across all of the company’s own-brand hotels, and will also be made “available” to joint-venture and partner hotels.

Guests will face limits on their range of entertainment and activities, with football tournaments set to be banned.

Only events, sports and entertainment that involve a small number of participants, and without close contact, will be made available.

Other measures include online check-ins, maintaining social distancing in public areas, such as gyms and corridors, and reduced capacity in restaurants, with longer opening hours to spread guest usage.

There will also be an increase in disinfectant dispensers throughout TUI’s hotels, and “extensive new cleaning practices” will be implemented for rooms.

TUI said that its new 10 point plan is in addition to statutory regulations, which will be put in place at all of the holiday destinations where it operates.

The safety measures it has set out for after lockdown form part of a wider package that includes plans in its retail outlets, as well as on flights, transfers to hotels, local excursions, and cruises.