The government's first measures to loosen the coronavirus lockdown largely come into effect from today.

Following Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Sunday, a detailed document was published on Monday outlining some of the specific changes that were being introduced.

A summary of these measures from the government that relate to just England rather than the whole UK are:

People are allowed to spend more time outdoors

They will be able to go to parks and beaches to sunbathe, have a picnic and go fishing

Outdoor sports courts can reopen, including tennis and basketball courts as well as golf courses

People will also be able to see one person from another household, as long as they follow social distance guidance

The change in policy follows scientific advice that the risk of infection outside is significantly lower than inside, the government said. However, all of the new regulations are subject to social distancing rules.

From today, people in England can spend more time outdoors and enjoy a wider range of activities for any length of time, subject to social distancing rules.

People and their households can relax in the park, sunbathe, go for a picnic and go fishing.

They can also spend time with one member of another household, one-on-one, as long as they adhere to strict social distancing guidelines at all times, staying two metres apart.

Things you cannot do still according to the government are:

Go on holiday

Visit and stay overnight at a holiday home or second home

Visit the homes of friends and family, unless it’s to help a vulnerable person, for medical reasons, or to take a child to another household with whom parental responsibilities are shared

Fines for people breaching the guidelines now face heightened fines.

They will now start at £100, lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days. Penalties will double on each further repeat offence up to £3,200.