Bosses at Haven have extended the closure of their holiday parks across the country until July.
Previously, the firm chose to keep them shut until June 1, but on Tuesday, May 12, they decided to change this to July 2.
What have Haven said?
In a statement, a spokesman from Bourne Leisure Limited, the company who own Haven, said: "Despite recent changes to the Government’s lockdown restrictions, the safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority and so under the ongoing circumstances, we believe keeping our parks closed is the right thing to do.
"We appreciate how disappointing this decision will be for those families that were due to stay with us during this time and wish we could have offered them the Haven experience they were so excited for.
"We’d like to apologise for the disruption caused by the extended closure and hope guests can understand the reason for our decision.
"We are in the process of contacting all those affected with the new options available to them and would encourage guests to continue to check both our website and social media channels for additional updates.
"Thank you to our guests and teams for their continued patience and support during what is undoubtedly a very tough time for so many.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our parks as soon as we feel it’s safe to do so."
Full list of holiday parks that have closed
Haven run 37 holiday parks across the country, and all remain shut. They include:
Blackpool
- Cala Gran
- Marton Mere
Cornwall
- Perran Sands
- Riviere Sands
Devon
- Devon Cliffs
Dorset
- Littlesea
- Rockley Park
- Seaview
- Weymouth Bay
Essex
- The Orchards
Kent
- Allhallows
Lake District
- Lakeland, Flookburgh
Lincolnshire
- Golden Sands
- Thorpe Park
Norfolk
- Caister-on-Sea
- Hopton
- Seashore
- Wild Duck
Northumberland
- Berwick
- Haggerston Castle
North Wales
- Cardigan View
- Garreg Wen
- Greenacres
- Hafan y Môr
- Presthaven
Scotland
- Craig Tara
- Seton Sands
Somerset
- Burnham-on-Sea
- Doniford Bay
South Wales
- Kiln Park
- Lydstep Beach
- Penally Court
- Quay West
Sussex
- Church Farm
- Combe Haven
Yorkshire
- Blue Dolphin
- Far Grange
- Primrose Valley
- Reighton Sands
- Thornwick Bay
What to do if you have a holiday booked at a Haven park
Those who have a break booked at a Haven holiday park should visit haven.com for further advice and information.
