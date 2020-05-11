THE UK government has advised people to wear face masks when on public transport to battle Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said measures include keeping distance from others, wearing a face-covering in enclosed spaces such as public transport and isolating if someone in your house has symptoms.

It follows his announcement on Sunday that people can go out for unlimited amounts of exercise a day from Wednesday, and visit one family member from another home.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference yesterday, Mr Johnson said: "If everyone stays alert and follows the rules we can control coronavirus by keeping the R down and reducing the number of infections and this is how we can continue to save lives and livelihoods as we begin as a nation to recover from coronavirus."

When asked by a member of the public whether people can meet friends and family at the park while observing social distancing rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "just as a pair".

Mr Johnson said: "What we are saying is that you can go to the park to exercise on your own in an unlimited way, you can go with members of your own household.

"But if you want to meet somebody from outside your household, it's got to be you and that other person just as a pair and you should observe social distancing while you're there.

"And so each of you basically on a one-on-one thing but with social distancing, keeping two metres apart."

The government's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said scientists on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group were confident that "the risks of transmission outdoors was much lower than the risks of transmission indoors".

But he added that they were not zero, adding: "We therefore want to take these modest steps one stage at a time and that's why the ministers and the Government has decided to make this small change... but does not lead to people meeting multiple people outside their household at once."

Mr Johnson added that meeting lots of members of family from another household at the park while standing two metres apart was "pushing it too far".

Boris Johnson told the Downing Street daily press conference that workers in industries who had been urged to return to work should still remain at home if they had no access to childcare.

The Prime Minister said workers in sectors such as construction could stay at home if there is no alternative and if their children don't fall under the year groups who it is aimed will be sent back to school from June 1.

He said: "If people don't have access to childcare and they've got a child who isn't back in school for one reason or another yet, (they) can't get them back until June 1 or even then, they don't fall into the years we're getting back immediately, then I think it's only fair to regard that as an obvious barrier to their ability to go back to work and I'm sure that employers will agree with that.

"Stay at home if you can but go to work now if you have no alternative."

Pooja in Solihull asked the Prime Minister why new instructions on who could get to work are "so vague."

The Prime Minister said "we've had to make a big, big change in our lives over the last couple of months" and pointed to the clarity of the old stay at home messaging.

He added: "It's when you come to take small steps back to normality, as we are now, that clearly the message becomes finer, more complicated."

He told the daily briefing: "We're saying that if you can't work from home you should talk to your employer about getting back to work, but explained: "We're insisting that it's got to be safe at work and safe to get there."