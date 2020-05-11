THREE men have been arrested after crowbars and bolt cutters were found in a car.

A 23-year-old from Dagenham, a 24-year-old from Purfleet and a 26-year-old, of no fixed address, remain in custody on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

Police arrested the men after stopping a vehicle in Lower Baddow Road, Woodham Mortimer, at around 2.20am this morning.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We seized a number of items including bolt cutters and crowbars found within the car.

"They were also arrested following reports garden machinery was stolen from an address in Thorndon Park, Brentwood, on April 15."