SHOPS and schools could see a phased re-opening in June after half-term, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation.

After almost two months of lockdown, Boris Johnson has set out what he called “the first sketch of a road map for re-opening society”.

Step one is the minor, careful steps to change the lockdown related to exercising and returning to work if people can’t work from home.

In step two - at the earliest by June 1 - after half term – Mr Johnson believes the country may be in a position to begin the phased re-opening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

He said the Government’s ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with teachers in schools across the country before the summer holidays.

He said ministers will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.

And step three - at the earliest by July - and subject to all conditions on step change in beating the disease and further scientific advice if the numbers support it, he hopes to re-open at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing.

READ MORE >> 'Unlimited' exercise and sunbathing to be allowed as PM outlines way out of lockdown

Mr Johnson told the nation: “Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays.

“And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.

Outlining step three - at the earliest by July - and subject to all these conditions and further scientific advice - if the numbers support it, he stressed: “We will hope to re-open at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing.”

He stressed data and scientific advice was essential.

He said: “Throughout this period of the next two months we will be driven not by mere hope or economic necessity.

“We are going to be driven by the science, the data and public health.

“And I must stress again that all of this is conditional, it all depends on a series of big Ifs.”

Mr Johnson added: “It depends on all of us - the entire country - to follow the advice, to observe social distancing, and to keep that R down.”