TEMPERATURES are set to rise across Essex during the first part of the bank holiday weekend.

The warm weather predicted across the country has led the Government to reinforce its message to 'stay at home' amid fears the sun could lure people outside.

Latest forecasts from the Met Office predict Saturday will be the best of the three days, with blazing sunshine expected throughout and temperatures across the county hitting around 20C to 21C.

Here's what the Met Office is predicting for the three-day weekend:

Friday

Mainly sunny intervals. The morning will start fine but cloud will build throughout the morning. There is a very small chance of showers. Temperatures will peak at around 20C.

Saturday

Mostly fine and warm with clear blue skies throughout much of the afternoon. Cloud will build in the evening and maximum temperatures of 21C are expected.

Sunday

Forecasters predict the weather will turn by Sunday, with the day expected to be cloudy with a strong breeze. Temperatures will struggle to get up no higher than 14C.