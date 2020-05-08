There is little doubt that for many Vera Lynn was the voice of World War Two years.

So much so, our nation is asked to sing the Forces’ Sweetheart anthem We’ll Meet Again as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 8.

It is a song of hope ... families and sweethearts waving off soldiers, sailors and airmen as they left these shores to serve their country, which would welcome them back, writes Sue Wilkinson.

It also has poignancy because the song is filled with the undercurrent of the knowledge some of those leaving to serve in the Armed Forces would not return.

It is a song that has resonance during these lockdown days.

Here, to help you join in the nationwide sing-along on Friday at 9pm are the words to We’ll Meet Again.

We’ll meet again

Don’t know where, don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day.

Keep smiling through,

Just like you always do

’Til the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away.

So will you please say ‘hello’

To the folks that I know

Tell them I won’t be long

They’ll be happy to know

That as you saw me go

I was singing this song.

We’ll meet again,

Don’t know where, don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again, some sunny day.

Although written in 1937, the Lambeth Walk - featured in Noel Gay musical Me and My Girl - is also associated with the VE Day celebrations.

The song takes its name from a local road, once notable for its street market and working class culture in Lambeth area of London. The capital bore the brunt of the Blitz. The song became one of cockiness and cheerfulness.

It can be heard in The Longest Day film about D-Day landings. It is sung by squadron leader Major John Howard in a glider on its way to capture Pegasus Bridge.

Any time you’re Lambeth way

Any evening, any day

You’ll find us all

Doing the Lambeth Walk (oi!)

Every little Lambeth gal

With her little Lambeth pal

You’ll find ‘em all

Doin’ the Lambeth Walk (oi!)

Everything free and easy

Do as you darn well pleasy

Why don’t you make your way there

Go there, stay there.

Once you get down Lambeth way

Every evening, every day

You’ll find yourself

Doin’ the Lambeth Walk.

No self-respecting playlist would leave out Glenn Miller and his orchestra. From Moonlight Serenade and String of Pearls, from American Patrol to Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree, all are instantly recognisable. The Andrew Sisters were often his featured singers. My favourite is In The Mood, opening lines of which were sung by Private Walker - the late James Beck - in TV’s Dad’s Army.

Mr Whatchacallim, whatcha doin’ tonight?

Hope you’re in the mood, because I’m feelin’ just right!

How’s about a corner with a table for two?

Where the music’s mellow and some gay rendezvous!

There’s no chance romancin’ with a blue attitude!

You’ve got to do some dancin’ to get in the mood!

Sister Whatchacallim that’s a timely idea!

Something swing-a-dilla would be good to my ear!

Everybody must agree that dancin’ has charms

When you have that certain one you love in your arms!

Steppin’ out with you will be a sweet interlude!

Oh build’er up for that would put me in the mood!

In the mood!

That’s it!

I got it!

Bless ‘Em All was written during World War One, recorded by George Formby in 1940. Ukulele-playing Formby was another Forces’ favourite. The song is sung by characters in Captains of the Clouds film from 1942 starring James Cagney. Lili Marlene, meanwhile, was written in 1915 as a poem. It became popular as a song during World War Two and was recorded by Marlene Dietrich.

Underneath the lantern, by the barrack gate

Darling I remember the way you used to wait

’Twas there that you whispered tenderly

That you loved me, you’d always be

My Lili of the lamplight, my own Lili Marlene.

Orders came for sailing, somewhere over there

All confined to barracks was more than I could bear

I knew you were waiting in the street

I heard your feet, but could not meet

My Lili of the lamplight, my own Lili Marlene

Kiss Me Goodnight, Sergeant Major was a favourite World War Two song made famous by Arthur Askey.

Kiss me goodnight Sergeant-Major

Tuck me in my little wooden bed

We all love you Sergeant-major

When we hear you bawling

Show a leg!

Don’t forget to wake me in the morning

and bring me round a nice hot cup of tea

Kiss me goodnight Sergeant-major

Sergeant-major be a mother to me

Let’s go out where we came in, with Vera Lynn ...

There’ll be bluebirds over,

The white cliffs of Dover,

Tomorrow, just you wait and see.

There’ll be love and laughter,

And peace ever after,

Tomorrow when the world is free.

The shepherd will tend his sheep,

The valley will bloom again.

And Jimmy will go to sleep,

In his own little room again.

There’ll be bluebirds over,

The white cliffs of Dover,

Tomorrow, just you wait and see.