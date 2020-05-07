Shoppers at Aldi have been warned of voucher scam in circulation on social media.

The scam offers recipients £250 in vouchers, in exchange for their personal details.

What does the scam say?

The fake vouchers have appeared on various social platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and, in some cases, via email.

Those who have received it have been told they can claim £250 vouchers for free by following a special link to an Aldi webpage.

Recipients are informed they can get a “free Aldi coupon” but visiting the page and entering their personal details.

What should I do if I receive it?

The vouchers being offered in the message are fraudulent. Aldi has confirmed that it is not currently running a £250 coupon promotion.

Shoppers who have received a message about the vouchers have been warned not to share their information.

How can I protect myself from scams?

Action Fraud recommends being wary of any messages that:

Are unsolicited and supposedly come from a reputable organisation, such as a bank or credit card company

Encourage you urgently to visit a website or call a number to verify or update your details Request your personal information such as username, password or bank account



If you do receive a suspicious message you should not reply to it, and be cautious about clicking on any links that may be embedded, or calling a number that may be provided.

If you have responded to a message that you suspect to be a scam and gave your bank account details, you should contact your bank immediately.

To report a scam, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or report it online.