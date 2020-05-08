The usual publication day of the East Essex Gazette, now the Clacton Gazette, was on a Saturday.

The momentous news emerging of peace in Europe, on the May 7 1945, called for a special edition of this newspaper, which was published on Tuesday 8th May, with a bold banner headline stating ‘WAR ENDS IN EUROPE’.

This proclaimed the long awaited news to Clactonians and those in the local area, that after nearly six years of war, with Clacton a real front line town, that the great long awaited day had at last arrived.

Rumours had begun circulating on Monday May 7 1945 that an unconditional surrender was imminent.

The next day it was official, Victory in Europe! Spontaneous street parties were organized, Union Jack flags and bunting were brought out.

For the first time since war was declared, church bells rang out in joyous peals.

The weather fortunately was bright and warm, people just began to fill the town’s roads and streets.

Bonfires were hastily made and somehow rockets were found and set off and Clacton celebrated by singing and dancing in what was termed, ‘restrained jubilation.’

As midday approached, a great roar was heard as a force of Avro Lancaster bombers flew very low over the town, with many of them flashing their lights in a Morse Code Victory sign.

As they passed over there were cheers and flags were waved.

In the afternoon, crowds gathered to hear loudspeakers relay Winston Churchill’s broadcast with the official proclamation that war with Germany was over.

The parties continued into the evening as people just wanted to continue to express their relief. The cinemas interrupted their films to show the King’s speech at 9pm.

At Holland on Sea there was similar jubilation as a large group gathered on the sea front with some flags and soon an abandoned wooden sentry box which was set on fire to make a suitable focus for their celebrations.

One resident ventured into Clacton for a drink only to find the pubs were dry!

The celebrations were tinged with sadness for many, the brave soldiers of the Clacton’s Own, a light anti-aircraft battery, were in captivity in the far-east, and many were not to return to their Clacton families, as well as others still serving their country throughout the world.

The following day in the evening a great concourse of people assembled outside the Town Hall in Station Road Clacton for a united service conducted by Councillor the Revd. H G Redgrave and other ministers from the local churches.

This special week saw the East Essex Gazette published on its normal day with reports of how VE Day had been marked, and with details of further events planned for the week-end.

It also gave the Black-Out time which had not yet been officially rescinded, and had been largely ignored, but it was a really special occasion to celebrate!

Written by Roger Kennell