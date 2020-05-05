An additional 21 washing machines and tumble dryers haved been recalled by Whirlpool after being deemed to be a fire risk.

Here's what you need to do if you have an affected model.

What have Whirlpool said?

The update comes from the Whirlpool website as of April 29, which states: “As part of ongoing in-depth checks carried out by Whirlpool’s safety team, we are adding 21 additional models to the recall.”

The machines are being recalled because, as Whirlpool explains: “When the heating element in the washing machine is activated, in very rare cases a component in the door lock system can overheat, which, depending on product features, can pose a risk of fire”.

If you have already checked your machine due to previous recalls, you will need to check it again.

The recalled washing machines were manufactured under the brands of Hotpoint and Indesit between 2014 and 2018.

The full list of recalled models

These are the recalled models that have been added to the list of recalled machines by Whirlpool:

WMAQB 641P UK

WMAQB 721P UK

WMAQB 741G UK

WMAQB 741P UK

WMAQF 621P UK.L

WMAQF 641G UK

WMAQF 641P UK

WMAQF 721P UK

WMAQG 641G UK

WMAQG 641P UK

WMAQG 721P UK

WMAQG 721P UK.M

WMAQG 741P UK.M

WMAQL 621P UK

WMAQL 641P UK

WMAQL 721A UK

WMAQL 721P UK

WMAQL 721P UK.M

WMAQL 741G UK

WMAQL 741P UK

WMSAQG 621G UK

How to check if you’re affected

If you think your washing machine is affected by the recall, head to the dedicated Whirlpool recall website - washingmachinerecall.whirlpool.co.uk.

You’ll need to enter your postcode and your model number, and the website will be able to tell you if your model is part of the recall.

If it is, you’ll then be taken to a new page which asks you to register, which will allow Whirlpool to get in contact with you.

You’ll need to fill out your name, email address, phone number and home address. You’ll also need to state where you bought the machine from as well.

Alternatively, you can phone 0800 316 1442.

What happens if my machine is being recalled?

If your machine is affected by the recall, then you are advised to unplug your appliance and stop using it immediately.

If you must continue using it, you should use only a cold water cycle of 20 degrees celsius or lower.

This will stop the washing machine’s heating element from being activated and therefore poses less of a risk.

Whirlpool Vice President, Jeff Noel, said: “We will still continue to provide a free-of-charge replacement of comparable specification or in-home engineering repair to all affected customers in as safe a way as possible.

“We understand that in the current climate, some customers will have health and safety concerns around our delivery partners or engineers entering their homes to carry out replacements or repairs.

“We continue to follow government guidelines, with strict health and safety processes across our operations, including equipping all our delivery drivers and engineers with personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser.

“However, we will also offer customers the option of contactless delivery and removal of affected appliances.”