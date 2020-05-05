In May, the first Monday of the month is usually a bank holiday - but this year the date has been changed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The special event takes place on Friday, May 8.

This is what you need to know about the supermarket opening times on the Friday bank holiday.

Tesco

It appears that Tesco is unaffected by the VE Day bank Holiday on Friday, with stores operating their usual hours.

Large superstore Tescos will be open from 6am to 10pm and the smaller express stores will be open from 6am until midnight or 11pm, depending on the branch.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branches opening times on their store locator service on the Tesco website.

You should be aware that on Fridays, Tesco operates a dedicated shopping hour for elderly and vulnerable customers between 9am and 10am.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is still operating its usual opening times on Friday, May 8, with large stores open from 8am to 10pm and smaller express stores open from 7am to 9pm.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your branch opening times on their store locator service on the Sainsbury's website.

You should be aware that on Fridays, Sainsbury’s operate a dedicated shopping hour between 8am and 9am for elderly and disabled customers.

Between 7.30am and 8am, Monday to Saturday, is also reserved for NHS and Social Care workers.

Morrisons

Morrisons will also be operating its usual hours on Friday, May 8, with stores open between 7am and 10pm.

These times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the Morrisons website.

From Monday to Saturday, Morrisons have an NHS hour for NHS staff to do shopping between 6am and 7am.

Asda

Asda will be open during its normal hours of operation.

Large superstores will be open between 8am and 10pm.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the Asda website.

You should be aware that on certain days, including Fridays, Asda operates an NHS and carer shopping hour between 8am to 9am

Lidl

On the Lidl website, it states that for May, Spring and Summer Bank holidays, stores will be open as normal from 8am until 10pm.

You can check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the Lidl website.

Aldi

Aldi also appears to be operating its usual hours, with stores opening between 8am and 10pm.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the Aldi website.

At Aldi, priority hours are given to emergency services workers and eldery shoppers for 30 minutes prior to usual opening times.

M&S

M&S stores are opening as normal on the Friday bank holiday - from 8am to 7pm.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the M&S website.

You should be aware that on Fridays, M&S operates a priority shopping time for NHS and emergency services workers for the first hour of opening.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will also be operating as normal on Friday, May 8, with stores opening from 8am until 10pm.

These opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times on their store locator service on the Waitrose website.