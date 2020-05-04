Movie fans around the world are preparing to mark Star Wars Day today (Monday, May 4, 2020).

But what is it all about?

Here's what you need to know.

What is Star Wars Day?

The day is celebrated on May 4 every year with fans wearing costumes to show their love of the sci-fi franchise, which hit the big screen in 1977.

Fans refer to the movies’ famous phrase May The Force Be With You by declaring “May the Fourth be with you”.

How to watch the Star Wars movies in order

While the movies were released between 1977 and 2019 - here is the offical order to watch them:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

How can I watch the Star Wars movies while on lockdown in the UK?

New streaming service Disney+ has all the films available. To mark the day, it is putting the final instalment in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, on its platform.

The Rise Of Skywalker was released in December and featured a star-studded cast including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

The film earned just over one billion dollars at the global box office, making it less successful than both The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Other Star Wars-related content set to arrive on Disney+ on May 4 is the eight-episode docu-series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the series finale of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

What is The Mandalorian docu-series?

A documentary series about the making of The Mandalorian will also be released on Disney+ on Star Wars Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will take fans behind the scenes of the Star Wars spin-off, exploring how the cast brought the characters to life, the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, as well as its creative influences, score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

The Mandalorian tells the story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, played by Pedro Pascal, and features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child.

The docu-series about its making will launch on the streaming service on May 4, known as Star Wars Day because of its similarity to the saying: “May the force be with you.”

The eight-part series will feature interviews with the cast and crew, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by The Mandalorian’s executive producer Jon Favreau.

Favreau said: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one.

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

New episodes of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.