A CYCLIST was left injured following a collision with a car.

Essex Police were called to Old Road, in Clacton, on Sunday at about 1.40pm.

Officers had received reports of a road traffic collision involving a black BMW and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The force is now appealing for any potential witnesses with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time is asked to call 101 quoting incident 438 of Sunday 3 May.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.