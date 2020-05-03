A FURTHER 38 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex.

Public Health England's latest figures show there have been another 35 positive tests carried out in the Essex County Council region, while two more cases have been confirmed in Southend and one in Thurrock.

It means the total number of Covid-19 cases in the county stands at 3,232.

In Southend there is now 300 cases and in Thurrock 282.

The other 2,650 positive tests have been carried out in the rest of the county.

Across the whole of the UK, 186,599 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 28,446 people have died after contracting the virus.

This means a total of 315 patients died in the UK in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19.