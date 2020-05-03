A MAN has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries across west Essex and east Hertfordshire.

It follows break-ins in Harlow, Roydon, Buckhurst Hill, and Broxbourne in February this year.

Michael Nicos, 29, of Caledonian Road, London was arrested on May 1.

He has now been charged with six counts of attempted burglary, two counts of fraud by false representation, vehicle interference, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 2.