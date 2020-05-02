Optometrists are urging DIY enthusiasts in Essex to take extra care after seeing a jump in eye injuries during the coronavirus lockdown.

Specsavers says opticians throughout the UK have treated patients for an array of incidents in the last few weeks – from foreign objects to chemical burns.

An estimated 200,000 eye injuries are caused by DIY mishaps every year but that figure is likely to jump in 2020 because of the lockdown.

Specsavers Clinical Services Director, Giles Edmonds, says: ‘We often see a spike in these types of accidents in springtime, so as lockdown-DIY becomes popular it’s no surprise to see a number of patients contacting us with these types of injuries.

"Indeed some stores have reported treating up to three DIY-eye injuries in a single day.

"It is important that you are cautious and pay close attention when you are carrying out any activity which might lead to something going into the eye, such as chopping firewood, pruning in the garden, drilling or grinding and that suitable eye protection is worn.

"In the event that an injury occurs, call your local Specsavers store where an optometrist will be able to discuss the best course of action with you."

While Specsavers stores, in line with government guidelines, have suspended routine testing for the foreseeable future, emergency and essential eye care is still available to those in need – including frontline staff and key workers.

Anyone requiring emergency advice should call their local optician.

Below Mr Edmonds provides advice on DIY danger areas and advice on the action you should take if you do have an eye injury – but stresses prevention is better than cure and says suitable eye protection is the real solution.