McDonald’s fans are preparing for restaurants to reopen across the country – but fans of the breakfast menu look set for disappointment.

The fast food chain is preparing to open 15 of its restaurants on Wednesday, May 13, but bosses insist this will be in a limited capacity with delivery only.

McDonalds says it will also be offering a limited menu for the foreseeable future – none of which includes any of the breakfast classic such as McMuffins and those delicious hash browns.

A spokesman said: “To reduce the complexities in our kitchens at menu changeover, McDonald's will temporarily not be serving breakfast.”

As more restaurants reopen, bosses say they will explore the ways in which to help its employees safely change over menus and they will reintroduce their breakfast menu as soon as they can.

What is on the limited menu?

Main Menu:

• Cheeseburger

• Hamburger

• Double Cheeseburger

• Big Mac

• Quarter Pounder with Cheese

• McChicken Sandwich

• Filet-O-Fish

• Chicken McNuggets

• Chicken Selects

Sides & Desserts:

• Fries

• Mozzarella Dippers

• Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

• Fruit Bag

Drinks:

• Coke

• Diet Coke

• Coke Zero

• Fanta

• Sprite

• Oasis

• Black Coffee

• White Coffee

• Latte

• Cappuccino

• Espresso

• Flat White

• Tea

• Orange Juice

• Fruit Shoot

• Water

• Happy Meal Water

Happy Meal Variants:

• Happy Meal - Hamburger

• Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

• Happy Meal - 4 Nuggets

McDonald's is planning to introduce new safety measures to help it comply with social distancing restrictions.

This includes installing Perspex screens and floor markings and providing additional protective equipment including non-medical grade face masks.

All McDonald's employees will also be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and they will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift.

Message to customers

McDonald’s UK CEO Mr Pomroy said: "The last few weeks have been difficult for all of us and I hope you, your friends and your families are staying safe.

"We are very grateful to those of you who have taken a moment to share messages and stay in touch.

"When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal. I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

"Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind. Thank you for your patience.

"Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.

"In the meantime, stay safe and we will see you soon."