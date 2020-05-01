The Government says it has hit its target for 100,000 coronavirus tests per day, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying it was an "incredible achievement".

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing, Mr Hancock said 122,347 tests were performed in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday, adding that testing would help "unlock" the UK's lockdown.

But questions have been raised over how the tests have been counted, with changes in the last few days meaning newer home test kits have been counted as they are dispatched.

The overall total also includes tests dispatched to "satellite testing locations" - such as hospitals that have a particularly urgent need - but does not detail whether the tests have actually been used.

When he set the target, Mr Hancock said the UK "will carry out" 100,000 tests every day by the end of April.

The Government's national testing co-ordinator, Professor John Newton, told reporters there had been "no change" to the methodology but said advice had been sought on counting as "new ways of delivering tests" were brought in.

He said: "There has been no change to the way that tests are counted.

"As we've developed new ways of delivering tests we've taken advice from officials as to how this should be counted.

"So, the tests that are within the control of the programme, which is the great majority, are counted when the tests are undertaken in our laboratories.

"But any test which goes outside the control of the programme, they're counted when they leave the programme, so that is the tests that are mailed out to people at home and the tests which go out in the satellite.

"So that is the way they are counted, have always been counted, and the way we were advised to count them by officials."

Guidance on the Government website appears to have changed on April 28 to include wording saying home tests and satellite tests were being included.

Mr Hancock said the next phase of dealing with Covid-19 - which will include more community testing and contact tracing - will allow the Government "to reassert, as much as is safely possible, the liberty of us all".

He told reporters: "In recent weeks we've had to impinge on historic liberties to protect our NHS and our loved ones and yet our goal must be freedom.

"Freedom from the virus, yes, and we will not lift measures until it is safe to do so.

"But also we care about the restoration of social freedom and economic freedom too - each citizen's right to do as they please."

But he said that, for now, people must stay at home while the number of cases of coronavirus is driven down further.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said officials will be studying whether stricter measures will or will not have to continue to apply to the elderly when the lockdown is eased.

"The over-70s can be absolutely fit and healthy, it's not the case that everybody over 70 has a chronic health condition or underlying disease," he said.

"As we look forward... I think it's a perfectly reasonable question to say how would that work in age groups and age bands?

"Although we do know that complications and unfortunately deaths are more common in the elderly even without complications, I think that's for consideration and that's work that we will need to do as we move forward."