Swiss chocolatier Lindt have released a new lockdown treat for those with a sweet tooth.

The company are now selling salted caramel truffles in supermarkets across the country.

What is in the chocolate?

The official description of the product reads: “Indulge in Lindor Sea Salt Caramel – a dark chocolate shell with delicate pieces of salt, enrobing a smooth caramel flavoured centre.

“Perfect for sharing, or for your everyday special moments.”

Where can you buy them?

The 200g boxes of Lindor are available to purchase in supermarkets such as Tesco or Morrisons for £5.

Altenatively, those unable to get them on their essential weekly shop can buy them on Amazon.

Who are Lindt?

The company was founded in 1845. Since its inception, it has become renowned around the world for its range of chocolate bars, truffles and other sweets.

In 2014 - Lindt bought Russell Stover Candies - the company who make Whitman’s Chocolate, for about $1 billion (£796m).

Lindt have factories in Germany, France, Italy and Austria and operate across Europe.