Various police force workers joined together to recognise the amazing medical teams on the frontline battling coronavirus.

The workers from various ranks at Essex Police took part in the touching video as the whole country came together again last night to clap for the carers.

In the video a number of officers and other force members give their names and ranks before all clapping together for the dedicated workers battling Covid-19 across the whole country.

Posting on Facebook a spokesman for Thurrock Community Policing Team said: “Essex Police’s force family would like to thank all NHS workers and carers for the life-saving work they’re doing every single day.

“When our own life savers are not working – be it a dog handler and PCSO to welfare officer and District Commander - they’re staying home and saving lives.

“We would like to thank everyone in Essex for doing their part in helping to save lives during these unprecedented times. We clap for you all.”