FIGURES show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Essex has increased by a further 29 in the last 24 hours.

The total number cases in the county has risen up to 3,010 compared to the 2,981 recorded yesterday.

The largest increase in cases came in the Essex County Council area with an increase of 27 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Southend and Thurrock areas have thankfully seen only minimal increases with 2 in the former and none in the latter.

The total number of new cases across the UK has risen by a further 4,076 taking the national total to 165,221.

Sadly, the total number of deaths in the UK has also risen to 26,097 seeing a 765 rise in the last 24 hours.

The UK total death figures were also increased by today's inclusion of deaths in care homes and the wider community.

The inclusion recorded a further 3,811 deaths since the outbreak which have now been added to the total.