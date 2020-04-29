War veteran Captain Tom Moore has stolen the nation's hearts by walking around his garden to raise money for the NHS in recent days.

Last week, he achieved his goal of completing 100 laps of the backyard of his Bedfordshire home before his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30.

So how is his big birthday being celebrated this week?

Here’s all you need to know:

When is Captain Tom's birthday?

The 99-year-old war veteran, who has raised over £27 million for the NHS so far by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, turns 100 on Thursday 30 April.

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: PA Wire

How is he being commemorated?

The Royal Mail has announced plans to celebrate his landmark birthday by stamping all letters with a special message.

It will read: "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020."

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "What Captain Thomas Moore has achieved is truly phenomenal, and this is reflected in the affection shown for him across the world.

"As Royal Mail works to keep the country connected during these challenging times, we are honoured to issue a special postmark in celebration of his 100th birthday."

It’s also been confirmed that Captain Tom Moore will be honoured with a military fly over to mark his 100th birthday.

It is not yet known which aircraft will be involved in the fly over, but they are expected to pass over Captain Tom’s home in Marston Moretain, Bedfordshire.

The fly over has been given the green light, despite social distancing measures remaining in place; it was reported by The Telegraph that a flypast with a Mark 9 Spitfire had been classed as ‘non-essential travel’ and cancelled over fears it would draw large crowds.

The paper said the ‘Spirit of Kent’ aircraft was due to fly from the Biggin Hill Restoration Hangar, in Westerham, Kent, but those plans had now been nixed.

The report stated the aircraft will instead fly in support of NHS during the weekly Clap for Carers, but Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed such reports, calling them “completely misleading as will become apparent on Thursday.”

War veteran Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Picture: PA Wire

How can I send him a card?

A school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with thousands of cards from well wishers across the globe.

More than 125,000 cards have been sent to Bedford School where his grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, attends.

Cards were also sent from famous names including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Dame Kelly Holmes and England football captain Harry Kane.

You might be tempted to send a card yourself, but it's already taken 140 members of school staff, parents and pupils past and present 1,750 hours to open each card and create a display in Bedford School's Great Hall.

Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart as his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday. Picture: Guinness World Records

Who is Captain Tom?

Thomas Moore was born on April 30, 1920 and raised in Keighley, West Yorkshire, where he studied at grammar school before training as a civil engineer.

At the beginning of the Second World War he was enlisted in the 8th Battalion, Duke of Wellington's Regiment, and was selected for officer training in 1940.

He was posted in India, and fought on the Arakan in Burma, before serving in Sumatra after the Japanese surrender in 1945.

After returning to Britain, he acted as an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington, Dorset.

Captain Tom Moore's grandson Benjie, in the Great Hall of Bedford School, Bedfordshire, where over 120,000 birthday cards sent from around the world are being opened and displayed by staff. Captain Moore celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30. Picture: PA Wire

Is there any more fundraising on the way?

Captain Moore began his fundraising campaign with the comparatively modest goal of raising £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 10 laps a day of the garden of his family home in Marston Moretaine, aided by his now familiar zimmer frame and proudly wearing his military medals.

He passed his initial target with 24 hours and, as his story began to spread across the media, with the captain making regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain, donations began pouring it at an extraordinary rate.

By Tuesday, April 14, just four days after reaching £1,000, the tally had soared to £1m, and the following day it passed the previous record for the Just Giving platform set by the late teenage blogger Stephen Sutton, who raised over £5m for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The 99-year-old veteran eventually raised £27 million for the health service, and isn’t stopping there.

Captain Tom has extended his challenge to 200 laps after he completed the first 100 laps 14 days ahead of schedule.