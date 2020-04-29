Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning”.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson will not take part in Prime Minister’s Questions today, the PA news agency understands, with Dominic Raab expected to face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.